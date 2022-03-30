Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.70 EPS.

Five Below stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.13. 27,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.84. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

