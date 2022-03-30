FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLT stock opened at $249.47 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

