Flowtech Fluidpower plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FLO opened at GBX 134.35 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.94. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52-week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.50 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

