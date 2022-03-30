FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Down 0.3%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 5,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

