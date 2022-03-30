Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,420 shares of company stock worth $2,591,692.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flywire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Flywire by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 628,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,554. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

