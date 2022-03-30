Formation Fi Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $200,471.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.21 or 0.07206720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.66 or 0.99984316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

