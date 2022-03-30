Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.50

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.