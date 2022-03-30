Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FSUGY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 54,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

