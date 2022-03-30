Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Hold

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.10 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

