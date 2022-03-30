Foster & Motley Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.