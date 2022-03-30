Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 2.27% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NGS opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $154.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

