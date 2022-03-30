Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,592 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of SpartanNash worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

SPTN opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

