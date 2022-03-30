Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

