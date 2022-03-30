Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.42% of Kirkland’s worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

