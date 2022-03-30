Foundry Partners LLC Sells 39,225 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,225 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of City Office REIT worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.