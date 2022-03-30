Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.