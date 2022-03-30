freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €23.53 ($25.86) and last traded at €23.77 ($26.12). Approximately 519,458 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.88 ($26.24).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.27 ($26.67).

Get freenet alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.19.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.