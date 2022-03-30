Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Critical Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $44.35, suggesting a potential upside of 381.04%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.37%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.46 $2.15 billion $0.97 9.51 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 11.77 -$62.96 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

