Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Hans Sauter Sells 2,394 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $60,086.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $10,405.37.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

