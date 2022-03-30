Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $126.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $128.27 million. Freshpet reported sales of $93.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $576.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.63 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $752.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $799.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,563,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 571,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,255. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -156.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

