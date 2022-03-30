Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up to $101.56

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.56, but opened at $104.98. Freshpet shares last traded at $105.08, with a volume of 564 shares.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

