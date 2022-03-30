Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 6,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 23,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.