FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. 207,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 164,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

