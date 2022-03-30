FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. 207,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 164,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90.
FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.