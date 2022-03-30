FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.35. 2,471 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

