FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.35. 6,945 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000.

