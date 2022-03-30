Fullen Financial Group Acquires 617 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

