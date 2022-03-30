Fullen Financial Group Buys 487 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 38,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.