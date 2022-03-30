Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

