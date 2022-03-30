Fundamenta Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $122,799.50 and $1,852.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.21 or 0.07213812 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.84 or 1.00020065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055693 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,484,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,834 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

