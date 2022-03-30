Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $37.26

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $38.38. Futu shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 1,481 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

