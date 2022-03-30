FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Edison International Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,494,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

