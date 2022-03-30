FY2023 Earnings Forecast for National Australia Bank Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Australia Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

