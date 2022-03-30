FY2023 EPS Estimates for Daqo New Energy Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $11.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of DQ opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.28. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

