FY2023 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Increased by Analyst

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

ITOS stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $181,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,741 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

