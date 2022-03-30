FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Issued By Wedbush

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for XOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99.
XOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.
In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
