FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPW. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

