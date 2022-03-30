GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 56.3% Over Last Week

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 56.3% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $137,705.85 and approximately $30.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00279423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001375 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

