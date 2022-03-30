Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GECFF. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gecina from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

