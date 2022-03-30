General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $50,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.30. 9,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,733. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.85 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average is $209.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

