General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

