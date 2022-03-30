General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.88. General Motors reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 753,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

