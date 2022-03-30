Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 45,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 351,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In other news, Director Jamie Levy acquired 46,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,057,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,489,536.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

