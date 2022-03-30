Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.
Genmab A/S stock traded up $25.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.92. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $300.45 and a 52-week high of $500.92. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.14.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
