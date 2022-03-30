Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $25.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.92. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $300.45 and a 52-week high of $500.92. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

