Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.