GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Purchases 20,000 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Haworth acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,933.19).
LON GETB opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. GetBusy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £28.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.73.
About GetBusy
