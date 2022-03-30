GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Purchases 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

GetBusy plc (LON:GETBGet Rating) insider Paul Haworth acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,933.19).

LON GETB opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. GetBusy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £28.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.73.

About GetBusy (Get Rating)

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

