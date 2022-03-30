Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $140,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 7,805,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,234,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $969.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 3.22.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

