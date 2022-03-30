GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

