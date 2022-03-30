Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DNA opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $212,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.