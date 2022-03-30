Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $217.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $909.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $50.98. 481,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,879. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

