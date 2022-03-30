GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 476,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

